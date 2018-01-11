Coal executive's 'action plan' finds success under Trump

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2007 file photo, Robert "Bob" Murray, founder and chairman of Cleveland-based Murray Energy Corp., arrives at a news conference at the entrance to the Crandall Canyon Mine, in northwest of Huntington, Utah. In the early days of the Trump administration, Murray, the head of one of America’s largest coal companies sent a four-page “action plan” to the White House calling for rollbacks of key environmental and mine safety regulations he claimed would help revive the struggling mining industry. A review by The Associated Press of that March 1, 2017, plan shows Murray, an early Trump campaign supporter, has gotten about half the items on his wish list. Still others, such as eliminating federal tax credits for wind turbines and solar panels, failed to win approval in Congress. Jae C. Hong, File AP Photo