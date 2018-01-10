Silva ready for events coordinator post at city’s biggest beer distributor

RAY SILVA
Special events coordinator, House of Schwan
Wherever Silva has gone the last year, he’s heard that he has big shoes to fill. On Jan. 17, he officially takes over from Pam Irish, a ubiquitous presence at special events in Wichita who’s been with city’s biggest beer distributorship for 35 years.
“Exciting and nerve-wracking,” Silva said of his new job. “That’s 35 years that I’m trying to absorb. (Irish) just says ‘stick to my guns.’”
Silva grew up in San Antonio, studying physical therapy at the University of the Incarnate Word before deciding to join some relatives here a decade ago.
At House of Schwan, he worked his way up from general help to delivering beer to retail stores and then liquor stores.
In his new role, Silva’s job is to work with the organizers of any event featuring beverages in Schwan’s portfolio, which range from Anheuser-Busch products to the city’s microbrews.
“It’s anywhere from setting up an event with a draft trailer, helping with the event, promotional things. It’s a lot of hands-on.”
Silva notes that House of Schwan employees are often part of the events as volunteers. He’s volunteered with the Prairie Fire marathon, Riverfest, Tallgrass Film Festival and various Wagonmasters events.
“Riverfest — that event itself is such a monster,” he said. “We are part of the largest events that actually help the city and bring people into the city.”
Silva and his wife, Chris, have two sons — Cristian, 16, and Carlos, 13. Silva’s hobby is restoring old riding lawnmowers, like his prized 1965 John Deere.
“My wife calls me an old soul,” he said. “They just don’t make things like they used to.”
Joe Stumpe
