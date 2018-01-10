Business

Business notebook (Jan. 11, 2017)

January 10, 2018 02:03 PM

Merger

Prairie Hills Financial Group, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Inc., has joined with Wichita-based Juhnke Financial Group, also a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise. The firms will operate under the Prairie Hills name with five financial advisers, 12 support staff and offices in McPherson, Hutchinson and Wichita. An open house is planned from 4-7 p.m. on Jan. 25 at 8415 E. 21st North, Suite 220. The public is invited to attend. RSVP Carrie Heiman at 316-630-8400, extension 205, or e-mail carrie.heiman@ampf.com.

New distributor

Aerospace Products of Wichita will be adding PWI of Wichita’s King Air retrofits and LED drop-in replacement reading lights to its product list.

Acquisition

Hopkins Manufacturing Corp. in Emporia acquired Tiger Accessories Group in Illinois, a supplier of vehicle lighting and cleaning products in North America.

Charity

Five area Anytime Fitness locations have each donated one, one-year gym memberships to Lift for the 22, a national nonprofit that provides one-year gym memberships to military veterans.

Recognized

HMR Weight Management Services, offered by Via Christi Health, has been named by U.S. News & World Report as the nation’s Best Fast Weight Loss Diet for a third consecutive year.

Garver LLC won an American Council of Engineering Companies of Kansas 2018 Excellence Award for its work on rehabilitating Strother Field Airport’s runway 13-31.

Have a new business, name change, new location or award to share? Send announcements to Jerry Siebenmark at jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com. Include a contact name and phone number. For business openings, please also include a street address, phone number and operating hours and days.

