Business

Southeast Missouri State cutting 35 to 40 jobs

The Associated Press

January 10, 2018 08:39 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo.

Southeast Missouri State University will cut 35 to 40 jobs over the next five months, a move that the school's president says is necessary to balance the budget.

The cuts announced Tuesday will include 20 to 25 existing, non-faculty jobs. The university also will eliminate 15 to 20 vacant staff positions. No faculty members will lose their job.

President Carlos Vargas-Aburto says the reductions amount to about 4 percent of all full-time employees.

Vargas says the cuts are necessary due to a $6.6 million budget shortfall, due in part to reductions in aid from the state and increased costs related to retirement contributions and health insurance costs.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Wichita’s only school uniform store closes

    The sudden closing of Parker School Uniforms in Wichita has left area private schools and families wondering where they’ll find school clothes for their children. (Video by Candi Bolden)

Wichita’s only school uniform store closes

Wichita’s only school uniform store closes 0:59

Wichita’s only school uniform store closes
First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8 0:43

First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8
Restaurants we lost in 2017 1:18

Restaurants we lost in 2017

View More Video