Business

Reports: AT&T drops plan to sell Huawei smartphone in US

The Associated Press

January 09, 2018 08:49 PM

UPDATED 6 MINUTES AGO

NEW YORK

News reports say U.S. telecoms carrier AT&T has dropped plans to sell Chinese brand Huawei's smartphones in the United States, dealing a setback to the No. 3 global phone maker's expansion plans.

The Wall Street Journal, citing unidentified sources, gave no reason for AT&T Inc.'s decision. The South China Morning Post of Hong Kong said Huawei Technologies Ltd.'s vice president for consumer business, Richard Yu, confirmed the move in a text message to the newspaper and wrote, "We have been harmed again."

Yu told The Associated Press in December the company would announce smartphone sales through a U.S. carrier this week.

Huawei suffered a setback in the U.S. market when a congressional report in 2012 said it was a security risk and warned phone companies not to buy its equipment.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Wichita’s only school uniform store closes

    The sudden closing of Parker School Uniforms in Wichita has left area private schools and families wondering where they’ll find school clothes for their children. (Video by Candi Bolden)

Wichita’s only school uniform store closes

Wichita’s only school uniform store closes 0:59

Wichita’s only school uniform store closes
First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8 0:43

First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8
Restaurants we lost in 2017 1:18

Restaurants we lost in 2017

View More Video