Maryland official cautions against Clean Power Plan repeal

January 09, 2018 08:07 PM

Maryland's secretary of the environment says states need federal support to handle climate challenges.

The Washington Post reports state Environment Secretary Ben Grumbles sent U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt a letter Monday. It comes three months after Pruitt moved to repeal the Clean Power Plan, a regulation from former President Barack Obama's administration aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions from power plants.

Grumbles said the plan isn't perfect but states have shown that "carefully designed carbon dioxide emission limits on electricity generation can make states winners both environmentally and economically."

Grumbles cautioned against the repeal without a strong replacement and said the EPA should hold a public hearing in Annapolis or Baltimore.

Pruitt said in October any replacement rule will be done by listening to all those affected by it.

