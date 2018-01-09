San Francisco mayor's race draws big names, crowded field

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2017 file photo, City Attorney Dennis Herrera, center, speaks at a news conference next to acting mayor London Breed, left, at City Hall in San Francisco. Candidates face a deadline, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, to enter the 2018 race for mayor, a contest moved up by more than a year after the sudden death of Mayor Ed Lee last month. Jeff Chiu, file AP Photo