Pizza Hut and Toyota are teaming up to begin testing self-driving pizza cars as soon as 2020.
Pizza Hut and Toyota are teaming up to begin testing self-driving pizza cars as soon as 2020. Larry Smith File photo
Pizza Hut and Toyota are teaming up to begin testing self-driving pizza cars as soon as 2020. Larry Smith File photo

Business

First, Pizza Hut began delivering beer. Now, a self-driving car may bring your pizza

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

January 09, 2018 12:05 PM

UPDATED 1 HOUR 22 MINUTES AGO

Your delivery order from Pizza Hut may eventually arrive in a self-driving car.

Pizza Hut and Toyota are working to make pizza delivery more efficient, Business Insider reported, and that could lead to self-driving pizza cars.

Toyota revealed a self-driving car that may be used to not only deliver pizza – but possibly cook pizza – at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on Monday. Toyota plans to start testing the car, named the e-Palette, as soon as 2020.

Akio Toyoda, president of Toyota Motor Corp., told attendees of the show that self-driving cars will loosen distinctions between brick-and-mortar and online sales, the Washington Times reported.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Pizza Hut U.S. president Artie Starrs said in a statement to Business Insider that the company is excited to “define the pizza-delivery experience of the future” with Toyota.

“We are focused on technology-based solutions that enable our team members and drivers to deliver even better customer experiences,” Starrs said.

Both Pizza Hut and Toyota plan to collect data from delivery vehicles this year in an attempt to increase delivery efficiency and safety, Business Insider reported.

This announcement of a possible self-driving pizza car comes just one month after Pizza Hut started a trial for beer and wine deliveries.

More Videos

You can now buy beer at this pizza chain 0:30

You can now buy beer at this pizza chain

Pause
Sheriff's Office looking for a man who they say used a stolen credit card at Dillons 1:09

Sheriff's Office looking for a man who they say used a stolen credit card at Dillons

First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8 0:43

First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8

Who is the Wichitan responsible for hanging the top Nazis after the Nuremberg Trials? 3:32

Who is the Wichitan responsible for hanging the top Nazis after the Nuremberg Trials?

Kansas lawmaker talks about racist remark 2:18

Kansas lawmaker talks about racist remark

Kolace Dough Co. & Eatery: Now open 0:56

Kolace Dough Co. & Eatery: Now open

Taylor Eldridge talks about a record barely missed on Sunday 2:32

Taylor Eldridge talks about a record barely missed on Sunday

Two men shot in southwest Wichita 0:29

Two men shot in southwest Wichita

Butler Community College and Kansas State Polytechnic announce degree in unmanned aircraft 1:26

Butler Community College and Kansas State Polytechnic announce degree in unmanned aircraft

If you witness a crime, here's what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here's what to do

  • You can now buy beer at this pizza chain

    Pizza Hut will now offer beer delivery with it's pizzas. Music by bensound.com.

You can now buy beer at this pizza chain

Pizza Hut will now offer beer delivery with it's pizzas. Music by bensound.com.

Candi Bolden/Wichita Eagle

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

You can now buy beer at this pizza chain 0:30

You can now buy beer at this pizza chain

Pause
Sheriff's Office looking for a man who they say used a stolen credit card at Dillons 1:09

Sheriff's Office looking for a man who they say used a stolen credit card at Dillons

First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8 0:43

First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8

Who is the Wichitan responsible for hanging the top Nazis after the Nuremberg Trials? 3:32

Who is the Wichitan responsible for hanging the top Nazis after the Nuremberg Trials?

Kansas lawmaker talks about racist remark 2:18

Kansas lawmaker talks about racist remark

Kolace Dough Co. & Eatery: Now open 0:56

Kolace Dough Co. & Eatery: Now open

Taylor Eldridge talks about a record barely missed on Sunday 2:32

Taylor Eldridge talks about a record barely missed on Sunday

Two men shot in southwest Wichita 0:29

Two men shot in southwest Wichita

Butler Community College and Kansas State Polytechnic announce degree in unmanned aircraft 1:26

Butler Community College and Kansas State Polytechnic announce degree in unmanned aircraft

If you witness a crime, here's what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here's what to do

  • Wichita’s only school uniform store closes

    The sudden closing of Parker School Uniforms in Wichita has left area private schools and families wondering where they’ll find school clothes for their children. (Video by Candi Bolden)

Wichita’s only school uniform store closes

View More Video