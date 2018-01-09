First, Pizza Hut began delivering beer. Now, a self-driving car may bring your pizza

0:30 You can now buy beer at this pizza chain Pause

1:09 Sheriff's Office looking for a man who they say used a stolen credit card at Dillons

0:43 First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8

3:32 Who is the Wichitan responsible for hanging the top Nazis after the Nuremberg Trials?

2:18 Kansas lawmaker talks about racist remark

0:56 Kolace Dough Co. & Eatery: Now open

2:32 Taylor Eldridge talks about a record barely missed on Sunday

0:29 Two men shot in southwest Wichita

1:26 Butler Community College and Kansas State Polytechnic announce degree in unmanned aircraft