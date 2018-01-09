Top issues for South Dakota Legislature in 2018

FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017 file photo, South Dakota Gov. Dennis Daugaard outlines the state's spending priorities during his annual budget address at the State Capitol in Pierre, S.D. Daugaard's final legislative session as governor beginning Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, won't be full of new state spending, but South Dakota lawmakers will keep busy debating issues including legislator pay and the state's ballot question system. The Argus Leader via AP, File Briana Sanchez