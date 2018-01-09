Russia takes aim at US over series of Syria drone attacks

In this photo taken from the Russian Defence Ministry Press Service Facebook page on Tuesday, Jan. 9 2018, one of the drones that was forced to land after an unsuccessful attack attempt sits at a table at Hemeimeem air base in Syria. Russia's Defence Ministry said its forces repelled a series of drone attacks on the Hemeimeem air base and a naval facility in Tartus, adding that such attacks would have required assistance from a country possessing satellite navigation technology — a statement that appeared to be aimed at the United States. Russian Defence Ministry Press Service photo via AP)