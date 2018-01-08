President Donald Trump pumps his fist after signing an executive order and a memorandum on rural broadband access at the American Farm Bureau Federation's Annual Convention at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center, Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.
President Donald Trump pumps his fist after signing an executive order and a memorandum on rural broadband access at the American Farm Bureau Federation's Annual Convention at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center, Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. Andrew Harnik AP Photo

AP FACT CHECK: Trump inflates the size of his tax cuts

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 07:35 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

President Donald Trump is misstating the size of his tax cuts.

Trump told a convention of the American Farm Bureau Federation in Tennessee on Monday the package he signed into law last month cuts taxes by $5.5 trillion, "with most of those benefits going to working families, small businesses and ... the family farmer."

An AP Fact Check finds that's not even close.

The estimated value of the tax cuts over the next 10 years is actually $1.5 trillion for families and businesses — not $5.5 trillion.

That's because of cuts in deductions and the use of other steps to generate offsetting tax revenue. Trump left out that half of the equation.

