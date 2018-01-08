Business

Idaho governor to give final State of the State speech

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI Associated Press

January 08, 2018 08:02 AM

BOISE, Idaho

Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter is expected to give his twelfth and final "State of the State" address on Monday afternoon.

The speech kicks off the start of the 2018 legislative session, with state lawmakers, members of the judiciary and other leaders gathering in the Statehouse to hear Otter's remarks.

Otter has served three terms as governor in Idaho and has said he won't seek re-election this year.

The governor typically uses the speech to outline his budget and policy priorities for the session. State lawmakers will then spend the next few months in Boise working to balance the state budget and pass legislation.

The speech begins at 1 p.m. MST.

