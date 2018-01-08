Delaware lawmakers return Tuesday with focus on budget

Delaware's General Assembly resumes its session with a focus on the state budget and issues that include capital punishment and recreational marijuana.
WDEL reported that lawmakers return to Dover on Tuesday. Democratic Gov. John Carney delivers his state of the state address Jan. 18th and his budget proposal the following week.
Republican House Minority Leader Danny Short would like to see money restored after spending cuts affected senior centers, fire departments and other organizations.
Democratic Sen. Majority Whip Nicole Poore said another challenge for lawmakers is to address the opioid epidemic and rising health care costs.
Lawmakers also plan to work on legislation to possibly restore capital punishment, legalize the recreational use of marijuana and allow medically assisted suicide for terminally ill patients.
