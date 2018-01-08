Business

Proposed pipeline could move North Dakota natural gas

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 07:40 AM

BISMARCK, N.D.

Officials say a $1.2 billion natural gas liquids pipeline proposed from Montana to Kansas will help accommodate increasing production in North Dakota and help reduce the wasteful flaring of excess gas in the state's oil fields.

Oneok's 900-mile Elk Creek Pipeline would transport up to 240,000 barrels per day of natural gas liquids from a terminal near Sidney, Montana, to Bushton, Kansas.

North Dakota Pipeline Authority Director Justin Kringstad says more pipelines are needed to transport growing volumes of natural gas liquids, such as ethane, propane and butane. The Elk Creek Pipeline wouldn't cross North Dakota but would connect to existing pipelines in the northwestern part of the state.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that the project still needs regulatory approvals from federal, state and local agencies.

