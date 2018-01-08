Business

France: Macron's government pledges to fight gender wage gap

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 07:34 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

PARIS

France's top women's rights official says the government is working on a "tough, concrete" plan to make companies more transparent about the pay gap between men and women.

Marlene Schiappa, secretary of state for women's rights, lamented Monday on Europe-1 radio that France's many laws on equal pay "don't work."

Schiappa's office couldn't provide details of the French government plan, but she suggested requiring companies to release salary averages for men and women employees, and to use software to analyze disparities.

She also welcomed a new German measure allowing women to find out whether male colleagues are earning more, calling it a "good idea."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Schiappa said she is working with EU counterparts on possible Europe-wide pay transparency measures.

She spoke after the BBC's China editor resigned over compensation disparity.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Wichita’s only school uniform store closes

    The sudden closing of Parker School Uniforms in Wichita has left area private schools and families wondering where they’ll find school clothes for their children. (Video by Candi Bolden)

Wichita’s only school uniform store closes

Wichita’s only school uniform store closes 0:59

Wichita’s only school uniform store closes
Restaurants we lost in 2017 1:18

Restaurants we lost in 2017
First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8 0:43

First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8

View More Video