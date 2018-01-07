In this image made with a long exposure the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station as seen from in Viera, Fla., Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. SpaceX has launched a secret satellite codenamed Zuma on its first flight of the new year.
In this image made with a long exposure the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station as seen from in Viera, Fla., Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. SpaceX has launched a secret satellite codenamed Zuma on its first flight of the new year. Florida Today via AP Tim Shortt
In this image made with a long exposure the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station as seen from in Viera, Fla., Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. SpaceX has launched a secret satellite codenamed Zuma on its first flight of the new year. Florida Today via AP Tim Shortt

Business

SpaceX launches secret satellite Zuma on 1st flight of year

By MARCIA DUNN AP Aerospace Writer

January 07, 2018 07:53 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.

SpaceX has launched a secret satellite codenamed Zuma on its first flight of the new year.

The unmanned Falcon rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Sunday night, carrying the satellite toward an undisclosed orbit.

SpaceX ended launch commentary five minutes into the flight, due to the classified nature of the U.S. satellite. But the company continued to broadcast the return of the first-stage booster to Cape Canaveral, where it landed upright as part of a recycling effort.

Northrop Grumman provided the satellite, for which government agency it wouldn't say. The name Zuma refers to a Southern California beach.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Last year was a banner year for SpaceX , with 18 launches. It's aiming for more this year.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Wichita’s only school uniform store closes

    The sudden closing of Parker School Uniforms in Wichita has left area private schools and families wondering where they’ll find school clothes for their children. (Video by Candi Bolden)

Wichita’s only school uniform store closes

Wichita’s only school uniform store closes 0:59

Wichita’s only school uniform store closes
Restaurants we lost in 2017 1:18

Restaurants we lost in 2017
First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8 0:43

First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8

View More Video