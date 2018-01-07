Illinois attorney general offers guide on used-car buying

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan is reminding residents of consumer protections when it comes to buying used cars.
She's issued an online guide with tips, including details about a recent state law that requires more disclosures from used car dealers.
The law requires dealers to offer a limited powertrain warranty in the first 15 days or 500 miles. Before the law, dealers could sell any used vehicle without a warranty.
Her office's tips include determining the fair market value of the vehicle, shopping around for financing before visiting dealerships and obtaining reports on the title and vehicle history.
She also suggested arranging a pre-purchase inspection.
