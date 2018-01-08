Smith's Senate odyssey begins with sprint toward November

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2018, file photo, U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., left, speaks alongside Wyoming Machine Inc. co-president Lori Tapani, in Stacy, Minn. Smith has no time to waste as she prepares for the U.S. Senate and a November election to keep her new job. She was appointed to replace Al Franken, who resigned after allegations of sexual misconduct. Smith was sworn in Wednesday. Star Tribune via AP, File Glen Stubbe