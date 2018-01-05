China tightens North Korea trade limits under UN sanctions

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2017, file photo, a Chinese flag flies over the Chinese end of the Friendship Bridge connecting China and North Korea in Dandong in northeastern China's Liaoning province. China has tightened restrictions on trade with North Korea under U.N. nuclear sanctions, imposing a cap on oil supplies to the North and banning imports of its steel and other goods. The measures announced late Friday, Jan. 5, 2018 follow increased Security Council penalties imposed following the North's ballistic missile test on Nov. 29. Emily Wang, File AP Photo