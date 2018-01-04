Doctor seeks mercy for Medicare fraud, doesn't apologize

FILE - In this April 28, 2017 file photo, Dr. Salomon Melgen arrives at the federal courthouse in West Palm Beach, Fla. The politically prominent Florida eye doctor could get 30 years in prison or more for stealing $100 million in one of history's largest Medicare frauds. A sentencing hearing for Dr. Melgen resumes Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, after a four-week hiatus. Palm Beach Post via AP, File Lannis Water