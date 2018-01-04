Wichita’s last Kmart store will be closing

The last Kmart store in Wichita will be closing between early March and early April, parent company Sears Holdings announced Thursday.

The store, at 4830 S. Broadway, is among 100 stores — 64 Kmarts and 39 Sears stores — that will be closed this spring as Sears Holdings “continues its strategic assessment of the productivity of our Kmart and Sears store base,” the company said in a statement Thursday afternoon.

Liquidation sales at the affected stores will begin Jan. 12, the company said.

Employees were notified of the closures on Thursday, Sears Holdings said.

At one time, Wichita had as many as four Kmarts, including the South Broadway store. The others were at 8600 E. Kellogg, 5010 E. 21st St. and 4200 W. Kellogg.