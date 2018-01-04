Trump moves to vastly expand offshore drilling off US coasts

More Videos 1:18 Restaurants we lost in 2017 Pause 1:46 'Swatting' suspect Tyler Barriss won't fight extradition to Kansas 2:24 Timeline of the fatal 'swatting' call to Wichita police 1:45 Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years 0:43 First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8 0:54 Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting' 10:09 'Swatting' led to fatal shooting of Andrew Finch, police say 1:35 What is 'swatting'? 5:12 Cheese Johnson and Gene Smithson join Taylor Eldridge 0:53 The usual morning TV banter ... until your co-anchor belches Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Trump signs order that opens protected lands, expanding drilling opportunities To cap off his 100 days in office, Trump signed an executive order that will expand offshore oil drilling in federal waters and open other areas that were previously off limits to new oil and gas exploration. To cap off his 100 days in office, Trump signed an executive order that will expand offshore oil drilling in federal waters and open other areas that were previously off limits to new oil and gas exploration. AP

