Taiwan investigates man over illegal North Korean oil sales

FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, file photo, the Lighthouse Winmore, a Hong Kong-flagged ship, is seen in waters off Yeosu, South Korea. Prosecutors in Taiwan say they are investigating a man suspected of involvement in illegal oil sales after reports last week that South Korean authorities seized the Hong Kong-flagged, Lighthouse Winmore ship for violating U.N. sanctions by selling oil to North Korea and that a Taiwan company was involved. Yonhap via AP, File Hyung Min-woo