Foreign fishermen settle human trafficking suit

FILE - In this April 25, 2016, file photo, Sorihin, a foreign fisherman who was granted a U.S. visa as a victim of human trafficking in San Francisco, shows a finger he injured while fishing aboard a U.S.-flagged fishing boat in the Pacific. Attorneys for Sorihin, who uses just one name, and Abdul Fatah told The Associated Press on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, that they settled their lawsuit against Thoai Van Nguyen, the California-based owner and captain of the Sea Queen II. Jeff Chiu, File AP Photo