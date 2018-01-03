Republican state Reps. Scott DeLano of Biloxi, left, and Casey Eure of Saucier, listen to discussion on a proposed bill that allows the state Department of Transportation to reorganize and lay off employees without following civil service rules, during a meeting of the House Appropriations Committee at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. The bill passed.
Business

Mississippi House restarts push for road and bridge money

By JEFF AMY Associated Press

January 03, 2018 05:20 PM

JACKSON, Miss.

The Mississippi House of Representatives and House Speaker Philip Gunn are wasting little time in the 2018 Legislature renewing their push for more road and bridge money.

House committees Wednesday moved ahead with bills to earmark some future growth in state revenue for roads and bridges, borrow $50 million now and exempt the Department of Transportation from civil service rules, letting it reorganize and fire employees.

Any additional money would be used for repairs and maintenance, as another bill bans new construction.

The 2017 Legislature deadlocked over a plan to designate growth in taxes on online sales to transportation. That's among proposals backed by a House committee.

Business and transportation leaders say Mississippi needs to spend hundreds of millions more to maintain current roads. Some conservative groups question those figures.

