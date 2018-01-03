Mississippi House restarts push for road and bridge money

The Mississippi House of Representatives and House Speaker Philip Gunn are wasting little time in the 2018 Legislature renewing their push for more road and bridge money.
House committees Wednesday moved ahead with bills to earmark some future growth in state revenue for roads and bridges, borrow $50 million now and exempt the Department of Transportation from civil service rules, letting it reorganize and fire employees.
Any additional money would be used for repairs and maintenance, as another bill bans new construction.
The 2017 Legislature deadlocked over a plan to designate growth in taxes on online sales to transportation. That's among proposals backed by a House committee.
Business and transportation leaders say Mississippi needs to spend hundreds of millions more to maintain current roads. Some conservative groups question those figures.
