Business

Great Southern Bank plans $1,000 bonuses for employees

The Associated Press

January 03, 2018 05:18 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

OMAHA, Neb.

A regional bank plans to give all its full-time employees $1,000 bonuses because of the federal tax reforms that were recently approved.

Great Southern Bank said Wednesday that its part-time employees will receive $500 bonuses as well.

Great Southern President and CEO Joseph Turner says the tax reforms should boost the U.S. economy, which will help the banking business.

Great Southern is based in Springfield, Missouri. It runs 104 bank branches in Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri and Nebraska.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Turner says the bank will discuss the full financial impact of the tax reforms on its business when it reports its fourth-quarter earnings.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Restaurants we lost in 2017

    A look at 10 of the Wichita restaurants that closed in 2017.

Restaurants we lost in 2017

Restaurants we lost in 2017 1:18

Restaurants we lost in 2017
First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8 0:43

First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8
Butler Community College and Kansas State Polytechnic announce degree in unmanned aircraft 1:26

Butler Community College and Kansas State Polytechnic announce degree in unmanned aircraft

View More Video