Business notebook (Jan. 4, 2017)

January 03, 2018 04:50 PM

Paula Goulden has reopened the former Seneca Street bar and grill, 3837 S. Seneca, and renamed it PJ’s. The phone number is 316-776-5275.

Fidelity Bank has begun offering extended banking hours at most of its locations in the area through its Interactive Drive-Thru Banking, which allows customers to connect via screen to a banker. The extended interactive banking hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Grene Vision Group employees and doctors donated $3,055 and 570 pounds of food to the Kansas Food Bank. It’s the seventh consecutive year Grene Vision has made Kansas Food Bank its primary Christmas charity.

Have a new business, name change, new location or award to share? Send announcements to Jerry Siebenmark at jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com. Include a contact name and phone number. For business openings, please also include a street address, phone number and operating hours and days.

