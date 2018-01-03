Business notebook (Jan. 4, 2017)

Open
Paula Goulden has reopened the former Seneca Street bar and grill, 3837 S. Seneca, and renamed it PJ’s. The phone number is 316-776-5275.
Extended hours
Fidelity Bank has begun offering extended banking hours at most of its locations in the area through its Interactive Drive-Thru Banking, which allows customers to connect via screen to a banker. The extended interactive banking hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Charity
Grene Vision Group employees and doctors donated $3,055 and 570 pounds of food to the Kansas Food Bank. It’s the seventh consecutive year Grene Vision has made Kansas Food Bank its primary Christmas charity.
