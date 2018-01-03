University of Maryland gets federal sea grant

The University of Maryland is getting a sea grant.
Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen have announced the nearly $288,000 federal grant through the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The program is administered through the University System of Maryland. It's part of a network of 33 national sea grant programs.
The program supports the restoration of the Chesapeake Bay and Maryland's coastal waters.
Recent research has helped develop new approaches in oyster aquaculture and boost the bay's blue crab population.
