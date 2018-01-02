Business

96-year-old town grocery store has uncertain future

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 04:21 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

DAMARISCOTTA, Maine

A Maine man says he hopes to keep his 96-year-old grocery store open with a possible sale to another local business, but its current status is in flux.

In a statement, Damariscotta's Yellowfront Grocery announced they intend to keep the store open despite rumors that they would close. The Bangor Daily News reports co-owner Jeff Pierce said in the Dec. 26 statement that he feels the community would suffer without the grocery store.

Pierce says Yellowfront Grocery will remain open this week and he says he hopes to keep the store open in the following weeks "until we figure this out."

Yellowfront Grocery celebrated its 95th year in business in 2016.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8

    Chick N Max manager Drew Holstine shows off the first of what likely will be a national chain of the restaurants. The first of three opening in the first half of 2018 is on Hillside just south of Central. Carrie Rengers/The Wichita Eagle

First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8

First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8 0:43

First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8
Restaurants we lost in 2017 1:18

Restaurants we lost in 2017
Butler Community College and Kansas State Polytechnic announce degree in unmanned aircraft 1:26

Butler Community College and Kansas State Polytechnic announce degree in unmanned aircraft

View More Video