Business

Kentucky legislature begins with focus on pensions, budget

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 01:37 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 4 MINUTES AGO

FRANKFORT, Ky.

Kentucky lawmakers are scheduled to return to the state Capitol for the 2018 legislative session.

The session is scheduled to begin Tuesday. The House of Representatives and the Senate are both scheduled to convene at noon.

This will be the second year Republicans have controlled both chambers of the state legislature under a GOP governor. Last year, Republicans pushed through bills restricting abortion and labor unions and allowing charter schools in the state for the first time.

This year, Republicans must craft a two-year state spending plan. Gov. Matt Bevin has said the budget "won't be pretty" because lawmakers have to find roughly an additional $1 billion to pay toward the state's struggling pension system.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Lawmakers could vote on a plan to overhaul the pension system in January.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8

    Chick N Max manager Drew Holstine shows off the first of what likely will be a national chain of the restaurants. The first of three opening in the first half of 2018 is on Hillside just south of Central. Carrie Rengers/The Wichita Eagle

First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8

First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8 0:43

First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8
Restaurants we lost in 2017 1:18

Restaurants we lost in 2017
Butler Community College and Kansas State Polytechnic announce degree in unmanned aircraft 1:26

Butler Community College and Kansas State Polytechnic announce degree in unmanned aircraft

View More Video