FILE- In this June 9, 2016 file photo, mangled bicycles are tagged as evidence at the Michigan State Police crime lab in Kalamazoo, Mich. A pickup truck plowed into the cyclists on a rural road near Kalamazoo. While other states adopted bike-friendly safety laws to accommodate cycling's soaring popularity, Michigan lawmakers are trying to make up for lost time by seeking some of the nation's strictest bike-safety regulations and tough new penalties for distracted motorists who cause serious injury or death while using a mobile device.
FILE- In this June 9, 2016 file photo, mangled bicycles are tagged as evidence at the Michigan State Police crime lab in Kalamazoo, Mich. A pickup truck plowed into the cyclists on a rural road near Kalamazoo. While other states adopted bike-friendly safety laws to accommodate cycling's soaring popularity, Michigan lawmakers are trying to make up for lost time by seeking some of the nation's strictest bike-safety regulations and tough new penalties for distracted motorists who cause serious injury or death while using a mobile device. Kalamazoo Gazette-MLive Media Group via AP, File Mark Bugnaski
FILE- In this June 9, 2016 file photo, mangled bicycles are tagged as evidence at the Michigan State Police crime lab in Kalamazoo, Mich. A pickup truck plowed into the cyclists on a rural road near Kalamazoo. While other states adopted bike-friendly safety laws to accommodate cycling's soaring popularity, Michigan lawmakers are trying to make up for lost time by seeking some of the nation's strictest bike-safety regulations and tough new penalties for distracted motorists who cause serious injury or death while using a mobile device. Kalamazoo Gazette-MLive Media Group via AP, File Mark Bugnaski

Business

In auto industry home, Michigan tries to accommodate bikes

By DAVID EGGERT Associated Press

January 02, 2018 12:05 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 4 MINUTES AGO

LANSING, Mich.

In the capital of the U.S. auto industry, drivers have been slow to accept that more Americans are choosing bicycles over cars for commuting or for fun and exercise.

Now Michigan is trying to make up for lost time by passing some of the nation's strictest bike-safety regulations, including tough penalties on distracted motorists. While other states adopted bike-friendly safety laws in recent years, Michigan steered clear of the trend and watched as more riders got killed by cars.

If the proposals become law, Michigan cyclists would gain additional legal protections and motorists would have to wait for 5 feet of clearance before passing a bike — a wider berth than all but one other state.

Cyclists say it is time for the state with the Motor City to change.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8

    Chick N Max manager Drew Holstine shows off the first of what likely will be a national chain of the restaurants. The first of three opening in the first half of 2018 is on Hillside just south of Central. Carrie Rengers/The Wichita Eagle

First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8

First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8 0:43

First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8
Restaurants we lost in 2017 1:18

Restaurants we lost in 2017
Butler Community College and Kansas State Polytechnic announce degree in unmanned aircraft 1:26

Butler Community College and Kansas State Polytechnic announce degree in unmanned aircraft

View More Video