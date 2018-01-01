Business

Vermont lawmakers due back in Montpelier for 2018 session

The Associated Press

January 01, 2018

MONTPELIER, Vt.

Vermont lawmakers are going to be back in Montpelier to begin the 2018 legislative session.

The session is due to open Wednesday at the Statehouse.

On Thursday, Republican Gov. Phil Scott is scheduled to give his state-of-the-state address. He is expected to continue his call to make the state more affordable by creating well-paying jobs without raising taxes or fees.

Lawmakers are also expected to continue considering whether to legalize the recreational use of marijuana.

Other topics that will likely be addressed by lawmakers this year include education funding, increasing the minimum wage and health care issues.

