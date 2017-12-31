Business

December 31, 2017 2:13 PM

BCA: Twin Cities man killed by police fired first

The Associated Press
GILBERT, Minn.

Investigators say a Twin Cities man shot first before he was killed in an exchange of gunfire with two law officers on Minnesota's Iron Range.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says 40-year-old Jeffrey John Golnick of Chaska died in the foot chase on Dec. 22 in Gilbert after opening fire and wounding a St. Louis County sheriff's deputy.

The agency says Deputy Derrick Deutsch and Gilbert police officer Joseph Bradach returned fire. Golnick was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deutsch was treated and released from a Duluth hospital.

The Star Tribune reports the officers were searching for a person on a warrant when they saw a vehicle with two occupants. Golnick, who was not the person wanted, got out and ran.

The shooting remains under investigation.

