Maine to prohibit sale of invasive plants

Maine will soon prohibit the sale of 33 invasive plants.
State officials say that the Maine landscape is being invaded by otherwise lovely plants like "Crimson King" Norway maple, burning bush and Japanese barberry.
The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry says such plants crowd out native plants and eliminate the food source for other species like caterpillars, an essential food for baby birds.
Starting Jan. 1, it will be illegal to sell, import, export or buy 33 invasive plants. The regulation went into effect in January 2017, and businesses had through December to sell remaining stock.
The state recommends gardeners plant native species like native red maples, red chokeberries and staghorn sumac.
