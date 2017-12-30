Business

End-of-year cold, snow continues to affects much of Ohio

The Associated Press

December 30, 2017 01:02 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

COLUMBUS, Ohio

A blast of cold and snow continues to affect much of Ohio as the new year approaches.

The city of Cleveland said Saturday it will keep four recreation centers open as warming centers for the next 48 hours, then reevaluate conditions Monday.

Those centers are open 24 hours a day, while all recreation centers are available as warming locations during regular operating hours.

In Cincinnati, the city Public Services Department said drivers on 75 trucks were working 12-hour shifts to keep roads clear.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

State regulators meanwhile are allowing commercial truck drivers transporting heating oil and propane within the state an 11-day break from requirements governing how many hours they can be on the road per day.

Single digit temperatures are forecast for Sunday and below zero readings Monday.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8

    Chick N Max manager Drew Holstine shows off the first of what likely will be a national chain of the restaurants. The first of three opening in the first half of 2018 is on Hillside just south of Central. Carrie Rengers/The Wichita Eagle

First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8

First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8 0:43

First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8
Restaurants we lost in 2017 1:18

Restaurants we lost in 2017
Butler Community College and Kansas State Polytechnic announce degree in unmanned aircraft 1:26

Butler Community College and Kansas State Polytechnic announce degree in unmanned aircraft

View More Video