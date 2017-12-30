Business

Utah commission OKs loan for military hotel project's roads

The Associated Press

December 30, 2017

UPDATED 3 HOURS 3 MINUTES AGO

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah

A Utah commission has approved a $10 million loan to build roads for a hotel associated with the U.S. military to be built near a large Park City ski resort.

The Standard Examiner reports the Utah State Transportation Commission approved the loan to the Military Installation Development Authority on Dec. 15.

The hotel is a project of the authority, Extell Development Co. and Hill Air Force Base. The authority is a Utah political subdivision.

The hotel will be open to non-military guests but a set number of discounted rooms will be available for military personnel.

The Utah Legislature authorized the funding in 2017 as part of a broad transportation finance measure, but it was up to the transportation commission to grant final approval based on a request by the authority.

