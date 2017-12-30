FILE- In a Nov. 17, 2017 file photo, a supporter holds up a "Fake News" book while Kayla Moore, wife of U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore, speaks at a press conference in Montgomery, Ala. Would a story that seeks to unpack or drill down on a list of tiresome words and phrases be impactful or a nothingburger? Worse, would it just be tons of fake news? Well, dish all you want, but Northern Michigan's Lake Superior State University on Sunday released its 43rd annual List of Words Banished from the Queen's English for Misuse, Overuse and General Uselessness.
Business

List bans 'fake news,' 'covfefe' and 'let me ask you this'

By JEFF KAROUB Associated Press

December 30, 2017 11:10 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 5 MINUTES AGO

DETROIT

It was hard to miss the cries of "fake news" in 2017, and many wouldn't miss the phrase if it went away for good.

"Fake news" garnered the most votes in the 43rd annual List of Words Banished from the Queen's English for Misuse, Overuse and General Uselessness. The list was released Sunday by northern Michigan's Lake Superior State University.

The tongue-in-cheek, non-binding list comes from suggestions to the Sault Ste. Marie school. It includes "let me ask you this," ''unpack," ''drill down," ''impactful," ''nothingburger," ''tons," ''dish," and "let that sink in."

Also making the list is "covfefe" (cuv-fey-fey), the Trumpian Twitter typo from May that drove social media to distraction.

"Fake news" has been leveled against entirely fabricated reporting, stories containing errors or inaccuracies, and those with a critical tone.

