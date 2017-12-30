Hundreds of new laws to take effect in 2018

FILE - This Jan. 14, 2015 file photo shows the the Senate chamber at the State Capitol, in Springfield Ill. t was a big year in the Illinois statehouse with lawmakers ending an historic budget impasse and approving an income tax hike, overhauling how public schools get funding and allowing automatic voter registration. Now, a fresh set of 215 laws takes effect Jan. 1, 2018. The laws cover numerous topics, including the expansion of taxpayer-funded abortions, celebrating Barack Obama's presidency, allowing tax credits for private school scholarships, criminal justice reforms and a circus-related ban. Seth Perlman File AP Photo