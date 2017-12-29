Business

LePage issues declaration to continue heating oil deliveries

The Associated Press

December 29, 2017 01:34 PM

AUGUSTA, Maine

Maine's governor has signed an emergency proclamation to allow heating oil delivery personnel to stay on the road longer during a spell of bitingly cold weather.

Republican Gov. Paul LePage on Friday said the order is in effect until Jan. 5 or when he declares the emergency over.

The governor noted that the state is experiencing a lengthy cold snap. He said Maine residents must be able to receive heating oil deliveries without delay and throughout the holiday weekend.

The State of Emergency proclamation will allow a Federal Department of Transportation waiver to allow heating oil delivery personnel to stay on the road longer.

The governor is reminding drivers who are picking up extra hours to stay safe on the roadways.

