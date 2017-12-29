Business

Supco: Opportunity residents can pursue further cleanup

The Associated Press

December 29, 2017 01:26 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

HELENA, Mont.

The Montana Supreme Court says residents living within a southwestern Montana Superfund site can move forward with their efforts to get the Atlantic Richfield Co. to pay for a better cleanup of arsenic left on their property after a century of copper mining.

Friday's ruling upholds decisions made by District Judge Katherine Bidegaray in a lawsuit filed by about 100 residents of the Opportunity area in 2008. The ruling sets the stage for a trial in state court.

Arco had argued it was complying with a federal cleanup plan approved by the Environmental Protection Agency, which says arsenic levels below 250 parts per million are safe for residential soils. The residents want the area restored to the normal amount of arsenic in area soil — or about 25 ppm.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8

    Chick N Max manager Drew Holstine shows off the first of what likely will be a national chain of the restaurants. The first of three opening in the first half of 2018 is on Hillside just south of Central. Carrie Rengers/The Wichita Eagle

First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8

First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8 0:43

First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8
Restaurants we lost in 2017 1:18

Restaurants we lost in 2017
Butler Community College and Kansas State Polytechnic announce degree in unmanned aircraft 1:26

Butler Community College and Kansas State Polytechnic announce degree in unmanned aircraft

View More Video