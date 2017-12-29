Turkey, Russia finalize deal on anti-missile defense system

FILE In this file photo taken on Sunday, May 7, 2017, Russian the S-400 air defense missile systems drive during a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Red Square in Moscow, Russia. Turkey has finalized a deal with Moscow for the purchase of Russia's S-400 anti-missile system, Turkish defense officials announced Friday, Dec. 29, 2017 despite concerns voiced by some of the NATO member's allies. Alexander Zemlianichenko, File AP Photo