Business

Idaho governor's legislative appointment sparks concerns

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI Associated Press

December 28, 2017 12:43 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

BOISE, Idaho

Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter has appointed an eastern Idaho city councilwoman to the state House despite concerns raised by local Republicans that the selection process may have contained serious flaws.

Otter announced Wednesday he selected Barbara Ehardt to replace outgoing GOP Rep. Janet Trujillo of Idaho Falls, who is leaving her post to serve on the Idaho State Tax Commission.

According to emails provided by Otter's office, the Republican governor received multiple letters from residents claiming the process used to select the three possible replacement candidates may have violated state law and Idaho Republican Party rules.

Otter's spokesman says the governor's office was aware of the concerns, but decided to appoint a replacement in order to fulfill the statutory responsibility of filling the seat before the Dec. 30 deadline.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Butler Community College and Kansas State Polytechnic announce degree in unmanned aircraft

    Butler Community College and Kansas State Polytechnic announce a new degree program in unmanned aircraft systems. The announcement was made at Cooper Airfield in Rose Hill.

Butler Community College and Kansas State Polytechnic announce degree in unmanned aircraft

Butler Community College and Kansas State Polytechnic announce degree in unmanned aircraft 1:26

Butler Community College and Kansas State Polytechnic announce degree in unmanned aircraft
A sneak peek at new Wichita arcade 1:51

A sneak peek at new Wichita arcade
New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita 1:18

New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita

View More Video