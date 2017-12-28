FILE - In this July 12, 2011 file photo, attorney Peter Breen leaves the Sangamon County Courthouse in Springfield, Ill. Conservative activists and legislators pressing a lawsuit against publicly funded abortions in Illinois are seeking an emergency injunction to prevent the law from taking effect Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. State Rep. Peter Breen
FILE - In this July 12, 2011 file photo, attorney Peter Breen leaves the Sangamon County Courthouse in Springfield, Ill. Conservative activists and legislators pressing a lawsuit against publicly funded abortions in Illinois are seeking an emergency injunction to prevent the law from taking effect Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. State Rep. Peter Breen R-Lombard) and Thomas More Society special counsel says many taxpayers have a "sincere moral obligation" to paying for abortions and that Illinois' budget crisis also is making financing them a problem.
FILE - In this July 12, 2011 file photo, attorney Peter Breen leaves the Sangamon County Courthouse in Springfield, Ill. Conservative activists and legislators pressing a lawsuit against publicly funded abortions in Illinois are seeking an emergency injunction to prevent the law from taking effect Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. State Rep. Peter Breen R-Lombard) and Thomas More Society special counsel says many taxpayers have a "sincere moral obligation" to paying for abortions and that Illinois' budget crisis also is making financing them a problem.

Business

Activists seek injunction against Illinois abortion law

The Associated Press

December 28, 2017 12:07 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

Conservative activists and legislators pressing a lawsuit against publicly funded abortions in Illinois are seeking an emergency injunction to prevent the law from taking effect Monday.

The Catholic Thomas More Society will appear in Sangamon County Circuit Court Thursday to ask for the injunction. The group says it would stop "tens of thousands of taxpayer-funded abortions in the New Year."

State Rep. Peter Breen is a Republican from Lombard and Thomas More Society special counsel. He says the law which expands Medicaid and state-employee group health insurance coverage to abortions will mean taxpayers will have to pay for as many as 30,000 abortions in Illinois annually.

Breen says many taxpayers have a "sincere moral obligation" to paying for abortions. He says Illinois' budget crisis also makes financing them a problem.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Butler Community College and Kansas State Polytechnic announce degree in unmanned aircraft

    Butler Community College and Kansas State Polytechnic announce a new degree program in unmanned aircraft systems. The announcement was made at Cooper Airfield in Rose Hill.

Butler Community College and Kansas State Polytechnic announce degree in unmanned aircraft

Butler Community College and Kansas State Polytechnic announce degree in unmanned aircraft 1:26

Butler Community College and Kansas State Polytechnic announce degree in unmanned aircraft
A sneak peek at new Wichita arcade 1:51

A sneak peek at new Wichita arcade
New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita 1:18

New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita

View More Video