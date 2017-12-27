Business

Chicago issues 125 tickets under new party bus ordinance

The Associated Press

December 27, 2017 10:51 PM

CHICAGO

The city of Chicago says it has issued 125 tickets and 28 cease-and-desist orders since a new law went into effect June 1 cracking down on illegal party buses.

Chicago officials Wednesday also said police have made 11 illegal weapons and narcotic arrests under the new rules. Mayor Rahm Emanuel said the ordinance is "showing progress" and parties are safer for people who use licensed operators. Officials say the city has imposed nearly $80,000 in penalties to operators found in violation.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said heading into the New Year's holiday that consumers should make sure they are dealing with licensed operators.

City officials say in 2018 they will seek new state licensing legislation to address illegal party bus operators traveling to Chicago from the suburbs.

