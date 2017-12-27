Get to know James Barfield, area developer for Stratus Building Solutions

JAMES BARFIELD
Area developer, Stratus Building Solutions
Barfield was thinking bigger than just operating a commercial cleaning franchise when he signed an agreement with Stratus to do just that about a year and a half ago.
“Basically my goal was always to be an area developer for Wichita and the surrounding area,” he said.
He reached that goal this month. As an area developer for Los Angeles-based Stratus, which has franchises across much of the United States. In that role, Barfield will recruit and support additional franchisees.
“Right now I’m looking at Maize, Andover, Park City,” he said. “All those areas that are constantly growing.”
Barfield, 31, grew up in Wichita, working at his mother’s clothing store on East 21st Street among other jobs. He studied marketing and business at Cowley County Community College and has also been certified in Six Sigma training.
Stratus franchises offer a range of cleaning services, including janitorial, medical grade, pressure washing and construction cleanup, using environmentally safe products and techniques. Barfield said that makes it ideal for one of Wichita’s biggest markets — health care facilities.
“We’re not just cleaning, we’re cleaning for health,” he said.
Barfield said his clients also include manufacturing facilities, day care centers, salons and churches.
Stratus is attractive to potential franchisees because it offers financing to qualified applicants, provides detailed training and guarantees cash flow “if they follow the system we have.”
Despite his new title, Barfield said he hasn’t hung up the mop and bucket yet.
“I still roll up my sleeves and get my hands dirty on a daily basis.”
Joe Stumpe
