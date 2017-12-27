Business

Prosecutors can cite alleged threats in Dakota Access trial

The Associated Press

December 27, 2017 12:38 PM

BISMARCK, N.D.

A federal judge says prosecutors can cite threatening statements that a Denver woman made after she allegedly shot at police during Dakota Access oil pipeline protests in North Dakota.

Attorneys for Red Fawn Fallis wanted to suppress evidence and statements obtained during her arrest last year. But a federal judge denied the requests on Friday.

The Bismarck Tribune reports the 38-year old woman is accused of shooting a handgun at officers during a confrontation in October 2016. Testimony from officers quoted Fallis as saying, "All pigs deserve to die" and "If I wanted to kill you, I would have shot you in the head."

The judge ruled that Fallis' alleged statements were voluntary and weren't derived from interrogation.

Fallis is facing weapons charges. She's scheduled for trial next month.

