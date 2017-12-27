Verdict pending in lawsuit over 2011 Guyana plane crash

FILE - In this July 30, 2011, file photo, the broken fuselage of a Caribbean Airlines Boeing 737-800 sits in the grass after it crashed at the end of the runway at Cheddi Jagan International Airport in Timehri, Guyana. A federal judge is considering whether the airline should pay damages to a Connecticut family injured in the crash. The airline settled lawsuits by more than 150 other passengers for undisclosed amounts. No one died in the crash, but dozens of people were injured. The flight originated from Kennedy International Airport in New York. Jules Gibson, File AP Photo