Senate Majority PAC backed Jones' winning Alabama campaign

FILE - In a Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017 file photo, Doug Jones is greeted by a supporter before speaking during an election-night watch party in Birmingham, Ala. A super PAC that spent millions of dollars backing Jones in Alabama's Senate race was heavily supported by the Democratic Senate Majority PAC. Chris Hayden, spokesman for the Senate Majority PAC, said Tuesday, Dec. 25 that the group "predominantly funded" the PAC called Highway 31, which sent out advertising and mailings to help defeat Republican Roy Moore. John Bazemore, File AP Photo