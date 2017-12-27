Business

Business notebook (Dec. 28, 2017)

December 27, 2017 06:22 PM

Acquisition

Community Bancorp, the Chanute-based parent of Community National Bank & Trust, is acquiring the stock of Shelbank Corp., the parent of Nevada, Mo.-based Heritage State Bank. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2018, giving Community National four bank branches in Missouri and $140 million in assets. Community National operates branches in Augusta, Benton, El Dorado and Newton.

Remodel

Olive Garden has completed a remodel of its restaurant at 323 N. Rock, which includes updated artwork, fabrics, materials, lighting, seating and flooring, as well as the new Olive Garden logo. The restaurant donated its former furnishings to Wichita Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore.

Recognized

The American Institute of Family Law Attorneys has named Cameron & Herrman P.A. as a 2017 10 Best Family Law Firm for Client Satisfaction.

Charity

R.D. Henry & Company employees donated 2,353 pounds of food to the Kansas Food Bank, which is the equivalent of more than 1,900 meals.

Have a new business, name change, new location or award to share? Send announcements to Jerry Siebenmark at jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com. Include a contact name and phone number. For business openings, please also include a street address, phone number and operating hours and days.

