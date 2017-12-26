Business

Officials expect onion reload facility built within 3 years

The Associated Press

December 26, 2017 12:14 PM

NYSSA, Ore.

Backers of a project aimed at solving the onion industry's transportation problems say the proposed rail reload facility in eastern Oregon is expected to be built within three years.

The Capital Press reports the Oregon Legislature's transportation package passed earlier this year included $26 million for a reload facility that's planned for a location north of Nyssa.

Industry leaders say transportation is a chronic problem for onion shipping companies in Oregon and Idaho, and the problem is just getting worse.

Snake River Produce manager Kay Riley says the reload facility is vital for keeping business going.

A reload facility allows shipping containers to be transferred between truck and rail.

Onion shippers in the region are currently required to truck their produce to the nearest reload facility in Wallula, Washington.

